Five Suspects Arrested After Pellet Gun Shooting

Saturday September 20th, 2025, 12:04pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has arrested five people in connection to a pellet gun shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say that just after 6:3pm on September 18th, 2025, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 8300 block of Gateside Place.

Upon arrival, they located three victims who reported being shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a group of masked individuals. The suspects fled the area in a red pickup truck prior to police arrival.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle travelling on Little River Road and conducted a traffic stop. All five occupants were arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded Glock 19 pellet gun and four canisters of bear spray.

A total of four suspects have been charged.

