First Student Bus Confirms Lockout Of Windsor School Bus Drivers Monday

The union that represents First Student Canada bus drivers in Windsor says that they have been served with formal notice that they will lock out drivers on Monday, September 15th.

In its letter, the company also made it clear that benefits for the drivers will be suspended at the same time.

Unifor members from Local 195 voted 98% in favour of a strike mandate on August 20th. The local represents 140 First Student Bus drivers in Windsor.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

First Student Bus – which transports about 7,000 students to school each day – walked away from negotiations last month, according to the union. The bus drivers in this unit drive for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Greater Essex County District School Board, and Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence.

Windsor – Essex Student Transportation Services, which coordinates bus services locally, says that students and families registered to ride First Student school buses will receive a notification letter directly from their school or through their school board’s messaging system. Parents are asked to log in to the Parent Portal to find out who their bus operator is.