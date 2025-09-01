Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fire In West Windsor

Monday September 1st, 2025, 10:13am

Fires
0
0

Four people have been sent to the hospital after a fire in the West End on Monday morning.

It broke out around 8:30am in the 3600 block of Bloomfield.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke, and one of the occupants had to be rescued from the fire.

A cause has not been determined at this time.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message