Fire In West Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 1st, 2025, 10:13am
Four people have been sent to the hospital after a fire in the West End on Monday morning.
It broke out around 8:30am in the 3600 block of Bloomfield.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke, and one of the occupants had to be rescued from the fire.
A cause has not been determined at this time.
