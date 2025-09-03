Fast Driver Busted In LaSalle
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 7:12pm
A Windsor driver is finding a new way to get around after being pulled over in LaSalle for speeding.
Police say that just before 1:00pm Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle on Highway 18 that was travelling 103 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.
A 22-year-old male from Windsor was charged with stunt driving, which included a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. He’ll appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.
