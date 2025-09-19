Essex Opens Nominations For Mayor Recognition Awards

The Town of Essex has opened nominations for the annual Mayor Recognition Awards, which honour the unsung heroes of our community. These awards celebrate individuals and groups whose unwavering dedication, selfless contributions, and small-town pride make Essex a vibrant and caring place to live, work, and play.

Each year, the Mayor Recognition Awards shine a spotlight on community members who go above and beyond to enhance the quality of life in Essex. Categories for the 2025 awards include:

Outstanding Youth Award

Business Award

Mayor’s Special Award

Arts and Culture Award

Natural Environment Award

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Recipients will be celebrated at the Town of Essex Volunteer Appreciation Night in November, a special evening dedicated to recognizing the countless volunteers and community builders who make a lasting difference in our town.

“Each year, the Mayor Recognition Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the passion, generosity, and spirit of our community,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “We are proud to recognize those who quietly go above and beyond, and who remind us what small-town pride truly means.”

For more information, please visit www.essex.ca/mayorsawards.