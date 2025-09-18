Drug Load Intercepted In Detroit On The Way To Canada

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations, along with ICE Homeland Security Investigations intercepted approximately 1,047 pounds (475 kilograms) of cocaine during outbound enforcement operations near Detroit last Thursday.

Officials say that a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by CBP officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within multiple boxes and two duffel bags. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“Preventing the scourge of dangerous narcotics from harming our communities is an essential part of our border security mission and we’ll continue to hold the line against the illicit drug trade,” said Port Director Marc Calixte, Port of Detroit.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a citizen of India, faces federal prosecution.