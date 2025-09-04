Devonshire Mall To Host 17th Annual Recycling Day

Devonshire Mall is hosting their 17th annual recycling day this Saturday.

Recycle your computers, batteries, phones, DVD players, TVs, gently used clothing, household items, old medication, document shredding and more.

The drop-off will be in the north parking lot, in front of the new Sport Chek, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Find more details on their website.