Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Devonshire Mall To Host 17th Annual Recycling Day

Thursday September 4th, 2025, 9:00am

Local News
0
0

SONY DSC

Devonshire Mall is hosting their 17th annual recycling day this Saturday.

Recycle your computers, batteries, phones, DVD players, TVs, gently used clothing, household items, old medication, document shredding and more.

The drop-off will be in the north parking lot, in front of the new Sport Chek, from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Find more details on their website.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message