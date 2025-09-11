Deal Reached For Bus Drivers

First Student Canada has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents its bus drivers.

Members of Unifor Local 195 are expected to hold a ratification vote on this agreement on Saturday.

If the membership approves the tentative agreement, all First Student buses will be running as usual on Monday, September 15th.

Should they reject the agreement, bus drivers will be locked out by the company, and buses will not run.