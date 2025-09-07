Crash On Tecumseh Road East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday September 6th, 2025, 10:21pm
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Tecumseh Road East between Ouellette Avenue and McDougall Street.
It happened around 8:45pm Saturday and resulted in two vehicles catching on fire.
Several ambulances were on scene, but there is no word on the extent of injuries.
Roads in the area remain closed.
