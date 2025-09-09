Windsor-Essex

Crash In Kingsville Ends With Impaired Charges

Monday September 8th, 2025, 8:07pm

Crime & Police News
One person has been charged following a collision in Kingsville.

Police say that just before 3:40am on September 7th, 2025, they responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 at County Road 31.

A 22-year-old of Belle River was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available
  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

A 90-day Administrative Driver’s License Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute.

 

