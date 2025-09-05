Counsellor Charged With Six New Counts Of Alleged Sexual Assault

A local mental health and addictions counsellor previously charged with sexual assault is facing six new counts after additional victims came forward with allegations.

Tim Baxter, 67, was initially arrested in July 2025 and charged in connection with the sexual assaults of two patients.

Since those charges were made public, six more individuals have come forward with similar allegations. Following an expanded investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, Baxter has been arrested again and now faces six additional counts of sexual assault.

This brings the total number of alleged victims to eight.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Baxter is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. All reports will be treated with the highest level of sensitivity and confidentiality.

Sexual assault is defined as any non-consensual touching of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of an individual. This can include a broad range of behaviours, from unwanted sexual contact to assault involving penetration.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.