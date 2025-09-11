Concession Stands Go Cashless At The WFCU Main Bowl



Concession stands, bars and food service locations inside the WFCU Arena (main bowl) of the WFCU Centre will now be cashless during ticketed events. All transactions within the arena will be processed through credit/debit cards and mobile payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

The decision was made by OVG Hospitality, the food and beverage operators at the arena, who say the shift is designed to expedite the payment process, reduce wait times, and offer a more secure transaction environment.

“For guests arriving with cash, we will have ‘cash to card’ locations where you can conveniently purchase gift cards. These gift cards can then be used at our concession stands, bars and food service locations, ensuring you can still enjoy all the amenities without hassle,” they said in a release. “Please visit a staff member on the concourse at section 106 or section 118 to convert your cash to a card.”

The Box Office and the Windsor Spitfires Merchandise stores will continue to accept cash payments.