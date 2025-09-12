Windsor-Essex

Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspection Blitz Takes Place In Leamington

Friday September 12th, 2025, 8:00am

Leamington
OPP photo

A Commercial Motor Vehicle traffic inspection took place on Erie Street South in Leamington on Thursday, a partnership between the OPP and the Ministry of Transportation.

During the event, a total of 19 vehicles were checked, resulting in 22 charges; however, no vehicles were placed out of service.

“Operating a CMV with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road. We all play a role in keeping our roadways safe. Essex County OPP would also like to thank the MTO that participated in the inspection blitz and for their continued partnership in promoting road safety,” the OPP said in a news release.

