City Of Windsor Seeks Volunteers For 2025 Point-In-Time Count

The City of Windsor is looking for community members to volunteer as surveyors for the 2025 Windsor-Essex Point-in-Time (PiT) Count, taking place on October 15th and 16th, 2025, across various locations in Windsor and Essex County.

The PiT Count is a national initiative aimed at measuring homelessness and housing insecurity in communities across Canada. Volunteers will play a vital role by conducting structured surveys with individuals who may be experiencing homelessness. Each volunteer will be part of a team led by experienced staff from the homelessness sector.

The data collected will help inform local policies, services, and supports for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Volunteers will:

Engage respectfully with individuals in public spaces;

Administer standardized surveys during assigned routes;

Uphold confidentiality and dignity of all participants; and

Follow all health, safety, and conduct protocols.

Qualifications:

Must be 18 years or older

Must be comfortable interacting with the public

Must have strong interpersonal and communication skills

Must be able to travel and walk up to 4 kilometres during a shift

Must be able to travel to assigned survey locations

Must complete a Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC); details provided upon selection

Previous outreach or social services experience is an asset, but it is not required

All volunteers will receive mandatory training prior to the event, covering survey procedures, health and safety protocols, and trauma-informed engagement practices. Volunteers will be supported by sector staff throughout the count, under the direction of the City of Windsor.

For more information or to express interest in volunteering, visit the Point-in-Time Count Volunteer Expression of Interest page.