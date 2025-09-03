Chatham Street West To See New Sidewalks
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 3rd, 2025, 1:22pm
A busy section of sidewalks on Chatham Street West is being replaced.
Starting Wednesday, the sidewalks between Ferry Street and Ouellette Avenue will be replaced.
There will be lane restrictions during the work.
The work is expected to last until Friday, September 19th, 2025
