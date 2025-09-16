Chatham Hospital Announces Organizational Structure Changes

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has implemented changes to reflect its new strategic plan, as well as address current financial challenges. These changes will result in the elimination of eight management positions across the organization. The affected roles include:

Vice President, Transformation

Vice President, Mental Health & Addictions (vacant)

Director, Professional Practice & Organizational Development

Manager role in support services

Manager role in clinical operations

Supervisor’s role in community operations

Supervisor, Medical Device Reprocessing Department

Spiritual Care Provider

The role of Vice-President, Mental Health and Addictions is now fully integrated with the existing role of Vice-President, Clinical Programs and Operations.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The increasing needs of mental health and addictions in the community also demands a greater profile, the Supervisor, Community Mental Health & Addictions role is now transitioned to Manager, Community Mental Health and Addictions.

While the position of Spiritual Care Provider has been eliminated, CKHA patients and families will continue to receive compassionate, holistic care. Spiritual care services are an essential part of CKHA’s approach, supported in partnership with local clergy and volunteers.

The Chief Human Resources Officer and the Executive Lead for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-racism will now report directly to the CEO.

“These changes in management roles are consistent with the goals of our Strategic Plan and will help ensure that CKHA remains sustainable and focused on patient care,” said Adam Topp, President & CEO, CKHA.