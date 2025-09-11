Celebration Of Life Planned For Maestro Robert Franz

A Celebration of Life will be held next month to honour Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Robert Franz.

Franz, WSO Music Director, lost his second battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on September 2nd. Along with Robert’s husband Brandon and their families, the WSO and Windsor Essex community will come together on October 14th at 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre to pay tribute to him.

“Robert brought joy wherever he went,” says WSO Board President, Deborah Severs. “We were so fortunate to have him for 13 years at the podium. The Celebration of Life will be a special tribute to Robert and will allow us to come together and share wonderful memories of this amazing man.”

Special friends and family invitations will be sent out by the WSO office today. General seating for community will open on September 22nd. The event will take place at the Capitol Theatre, and all three theatre spaces will be utilized for seating. There will also be a live stream link for those unable to be at the theatre. This link will be available on the WSO’s home page (windsorsymphony.com) the day of the Celebration.

During Robert’s 13 years of leadership, the WSO thrived even during a global pandemic. It was Robert’s tenacity that continued to share the beauty of music with people during COVID. Many of his digital interviews and his “Read Aloud Series” for children continue to be available online. Robert also had a passion for music education and outreach, leaving a legacy for generations to come.

Donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the WSO online at windsorsymphony.com or by phoning the office at 519-973-1238.