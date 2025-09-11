Carrousel Of The Nations Wins Ontario’s Top Festival Award For Third Consecutive Year

The 50th Anniversary of Carrousel of the Nations has been named Top Festival & Event in Ontario for 2025 by Attractions Ontario.

This recognition comes through the Tenth Annual Ontario’s Choice Awards, where the public once again voted Carrousel of the Nations as the province’s top festival—for the third consecutive year. For full details on the awards process, please refer to the accompanying release from Attractions Ontario.

“We are incredibly proud that Ontario’s top festival is located right here in our community of Windsor-Essex,” said Fred Francis, Executive Director of the MCC. “To be recognized three years in a row among more than 2,000 festivals across the province is both an extraordinary honour and a historic achievement. It reflects the hard work of our many cultural villages, the dedication of our volunteers, and the enthusiasm of our community. Most importantly, it shows that Windsor-Essex is a place where diversity is not only celebrated but showcased on a provincial stage.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 2025 Carrousel of the Nations marked its milestone 50th year with celebrations across Windsor, Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington over two weekends, June 13–15 and June 20–22. Visitors experienced the rich cultural heritage of the region through food, music, dance, and storytelling.