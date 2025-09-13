Windsor-Essex

Buses Will Continue To Roll As First Student Bus Staff Ratify New Deal

Saturday September 13th, 2025, 1:44pm

Local News
Unifor members at First Student Canada in Windsor ratified a new three-year agreement that includes a 13% wage increase over the life of the contract.

The agreement provides an 8% wage increase in the first year of the agreement, 2% in the second year and 3% in the third year, as well as other monetary and non-monetary improvements, including establishing a Defined Contribution pension plan for Skilled Trades and increases to premium pay for special education and wheelchair drivers. Driver trainers will also be paid a premium in the new contract.

Unifor Local 195 represents 140 First Student bus drivers in Windsor. The drivers in this unit transport approximately 7,000 students to school each day for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Greater Essex County District School Board, and Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence.

“This contract is not only for our members, but benefits the community,” said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. “Having bus drivers be compensated and recognized for their hard work and professionalism shows respect for our members, as they continue to show up dedicated for students.”

 

