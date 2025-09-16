Break And Enter Suspect Arrested In Kingsville

OPP in Kingsville have arrested one person after a break-in in the town.

Police say that at around 5:30am on September 13th, 2025, they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the 100 block of Division Street South.

Police attended the business and located an individual nearby.

A 22-year-old male, from Kingsville, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a place, committing an indictable offence, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order.