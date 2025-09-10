NEWS >

Banners Commemorating 48 Of Windsor’s Veterans Up In Riverside

Wednesday September 10th, 2025, 2:30pm

City News
Handout photos

Banners have once again been hung in Riverside commemorating Veterans with ties to the Windsor community.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #255 Veteran Banner Project Team, The Olde Riverside BIA, and ENWIN Utilities Ltd. placed the 48 banners over the weekend.

These are showcased along both sides of Wyandotte, between the areas of Thompson and Glidden.

