Attempted Murder And Arson Charges To Be Laid After West End Fire

A 35-year-old man is now facing several charges after a house fire in Windsor’s west end left four people, including the suspect, with serious injuries.

The fire broke out just before 8:30am in the 3600 block of Bloomfield Road. One person had to be rescued from the fire by firefighters, while three others were first treated on scene.

All four individuals were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two people were air-lifted to a Hamilton Hospital for additional care for injuries sustained from the fire.

One of them, a 35-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and remains in medical care under police custody.

He will face the following charges:

Attempted murder (x 3)

Arson with disregard for human life

Break-and-enter

Forcible confinement

Possession of incendiary material for arson

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.