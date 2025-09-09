Airport Employment Lands Plan Public Open House Planned

The City of Windsor is moving forward with Phase 2 of the Airport Employment Lands Plan under the City’s Windsor Works Economic Development Strategy. The plan is intended to create shovel-ready sites for business investment, providing Windsor with a significant advantage over other communities in landing motivated companies.

Residents are invited to attend a public open house in person or virtually on September 9th, 2025, as part of the proposed Official Plan and Zoning By-law amendments to permit employment uses on an additional 93 hectares of land located within the vicinity of the Windsor International Airport.

It takes place from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the Windsor International Airport Terminal – Conference Room (west entrance)

To attend virtual email your registration request to [email protected] by 12:00pm on September 9th, 2025. A meeting link will be sent to you via email upon registration.