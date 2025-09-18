Windsor Police Officer Involved Shooting

Last updated: Thursday September 18th, 8:00pm

Earlier this afternoon, Windsor Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 700 block of Alexandrine Street. A suspect was shot during the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety.

You are asked to avoid the area, as well as the neighbouring streets of Capitol, Vanier, Edinborough, Stanley, and Charlotte.