A Family-Friendly Holiday Celebration Hits The Colosseum Stage

Capture the magic of Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Show, hitting Caesars Windsor for an all ages performance on Thursday, December 18th at 8:00pm.

With Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Show, the stage comes alive with some of the most amazing, award-winning acts seen on America’s Got Talent and other international television programs. From acrobats and contortionists to aerialists, daredevils, and more, Holiday Dreams delivers nonstop thrills, wonder, and excitement. Set to a vibrant and emotional modern soundtrack, the show celebrates the spirit of the holiday season while packing a power-punch of artistry, humour, and visual magic.

This high-energy, modern holiday production blends advanced technology with world-class entertainment. Featuring jaw-dropping holograms, immersive projection mapping, and dazzling lasers, this isn’t your typical holiday show; it’s a full-on spectacle designed for today’s audience.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Perfect for families, Holiday Dreams is more than just entertainment; it’s a memory-making holiday experience that will leave audiences of ALL AGES cheering for more.

It’s a family-friendly holiday celebration! Catch Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Show, live from The Colosseum stage on Thursday, December 18th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 12th, at 10:00am online.