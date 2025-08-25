Work Around Tecumseh Town Hall Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 25th, 2025, 10:30am
Work continues on pathway and parking improvements at Tecumseh Town Hall.
The first phase includes a concrete trail extending from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.
This phase is expected to be completed by the end of September.
The second phase includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard. This should be completed by December.
