Work Around Tecumseh Town Hall Continues

Monday August 25th, 2025, 10:30am

Tecumseh
Work continues on pathway and parking improvements at Tecumseh Town Hall.

The first phase includes a concrete trail extending from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.

This phase is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The second phase includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard. This should be completed by December.

