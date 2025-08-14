Windsor Regional Hospital Selects EllisDon To Complete The First Phase Of The New Hospital Project

Windsor Regional Hospital has selected EllisDon as the Construction Manager to oversee enabling works construction for the newly named Fancsy Family Hospital Project, marking a major step forward in the transformation of health care in the region.

EllisDon was selected through a competitive procurement process for enabling works, based on proven experience in delivering large-scale health and infrastructure projects including the Brampton Civic Hospital, which opened in 2007 and the Oakville Trafalgar memorial Hospital, which opened in 2015. In addition, they are currently working on the South Niagara Project as well as the Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and Shah Family Hospital for Women and Children.

Phase one includes the construction of an Administration Centre with an auditorium, simulation training centre, classrooms and office space forsupport staff, a multi-level parking garage that will connect into the new facility and provide convenient, covered access toservices in the new hospital, and essential site infrastructure to support future phases of the hospital build.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Enabling works is expected to take approximately three years to complete and represents the first visible step in the broader redevelopment effort. The elements will be designed to integrate seamlessly with the main hospital build, ensuring a cohesive and efficient build-out of the hospital campus.

With the selection of a Construction Manager, the hospital says they are on track to have shovels in the ground for this phase of the new state-of-the-art acute care hospital by early 2026, if not sooner.