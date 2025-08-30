Windsor Regional Hospital Reminds Public To Check Measles Immunization As Students Return To School

Windsor Regional Hospital is reminding families to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date as everyone returns to school next week.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious health complications, particularly in young children and those with compromised immune systems.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at Windsor Regional Hospital.

If you have an appointment at the hospital and believe that you have been exposed to measles, please call 519-254-5577, dial 0 for the switchboard and ask to speak with the department that you are scheduled to attend prior to your appointment day and time.

For those who require emergent medical attention and believe that they have been exposed to measles, please call the hospital ahead (519 254 5577), dial 0 for the switchboard, and ask to speak with the Emergency Department that they are planning to go to. Prior to entry, please wear a well-fitted mask or ask security for a mask upon entry.

For more information about measles and immunization, visit: www.wechu.org or www.ontario.ca/page/vaccines.