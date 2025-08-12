Windsor Receives $5.2 Million Through The Building Faster Fund

The Ontario government has awarded the City of Windsor $5,200,000 through the second round of the Building Faster Fund, which provides funding to municipalities that achieve at least 80 percent of their provincially designated housing targets. Windsor broke ground on 2,306 new homes in 2024, achieving 213 percent of its 2024 housing target.

This funding will help the City of Windsor build more homes and community infrastructure.

“Mayor Dilkens and the City of Windsor have done an incredible job supporting new home construction and getting shovels in the ground,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today’s investment is a reflection of that hard work and is just the latest step we are taking to protect workers and communities by supporting continued growth and keeping the dream of homeownership alive in Windsor and across Ontario.”