Windsor Police Issue Over 200 Traffic Tickets In Four Days

Sunday August 17th, 2025, 4:10pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police issued 237 tickets last week for a range of driving offences, including 61 on Thursday.

Police say that one of the most serious incidents involved a vehicle stopped for stunt driving in the 2200 block of South Cameron Boulevard.

The driver was recorded travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, resulting in an immediate 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

