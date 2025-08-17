Windsor Police Issue Over 200 Traffic Tickets In Four Days



Windsor Police issued 237 tickets last week for a range of driving offences, including 61 on Thursday.

Police say that one of the most serious incidents involved a vehicle stopped for stunt driving in the 2200 block of South Cameron Boulevard.

The driver was recorded travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, resulting in an immediate 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.