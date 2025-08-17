Windsor Police Issue Over 200 Traffic Tickets In Four Days
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 17th, 2025, 4:10pm
Windsor Police issued 237 tickets last week for a range of driving offences, including 61 on Thursday.
Police say that one of the most serious incidents involved a vehicle stopped for stunt driving in the 2200 block of South Cameron Boulevard.
The driver was recorded travelling 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, resulting in an immediate 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message