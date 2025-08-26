Windsor Mom Wins National Sobeys Contest And Enjoys One-of-a-Kind “So Canadian Picnic”

A Windsor mom won a Canadian Picnic in a national contest.

Sharianne Steptoe, a stay-at-home mom of two, was recently named one of two national grand prize winners in the Sobeys “So Canadian Picnic” contest. This past Saturday, Sharianne received the summer picnic for her closest family and friends at Malden Park.

The event was a special moment for her and her family. With her young daughter currently undergoing treatment for leukemia, opportunities to gather and unwind have been few and far between. The picnic was a chance to come together with loved ones who have been a constant support system – to relax, laugh, and enjoy an afternoon outdoors.

The celebration featured an oversized Sobeys picnic blanket in the shape of the Canadian map, a delicious BBQ spread with Canadian-inspired food and seasonal favourites, including Compliments products, an ice cream cart, live music from a local musician, and classic lawn games.

“When I found out I won, my mind was blown,” said Sharianne. “My husband was sleeping after a night shift and it took everything not to wake him up. This was such a unique and meaningful way for us to enjoy time with the people who mean the most to us.”

Launched earlier this summer, the So Canadian Picnic contest was created to celebrate Canadian pride, local food, and the joy of coming together.