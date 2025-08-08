Windsor Invites Public Input On Downtown Revitalization

The City of Windsor is inviting residents, business owners, service providers, and visitors to participate in a follow-up survey to help assess the impact of Strengthen the Core – Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.

The survey will be open from August 8th to September 4th, 2025, and will use the same set of questions as the original 2023 consultation process to measure changes in public sentiment, engagement with the plan, perceptions of safety, and overall impressions of Windsor’s downtown core.

Since the plan’s launch, the City and its partners have taken several steps to revitalize the downtown core including:

Addition of 12 new police officers dedicated to the downtown core, as well as increased Windsor Police Service presence through the expansion of the City Centre Patrol Team

Extended hours and services at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Expanded mental health support provided by and in partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Many downtown events

Launch of the Glutton® street sweeper and installation of lockable garbage bins and additional waste receptacles to improve cleanliness

Grand openings of the Legacy Beacon – Home of Streetcar No. 351 and the new City Hall Square

Hiring of a dedicated By-Law Property Standards Enforcement Lead for the downtown core

Launch of the Vacant Home Tax Program aimed at increasing housing supply and reducing vacancy rates downtown and across the city

Installation of decorative lighting along Ouellette Avenue in partnership with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA)

Creative enhancements to the Pelissier Street Parking Garage, including themed levels and a public call for mural artists (mural to be unveiled in September 2025)

Launch of Housing Solutions Made for Windsor Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the Pelissier Street Parking Lot and Caron Avenue Parking Lot

Opening of several new downtown businesses, including Dillon Consulting’s new downtown offices

The survey will be available online at letstalk.citywindsor.ca/strengthen-the-core.All responses are anonymous, and participants are encouraged to share their honest feedback and experiences.