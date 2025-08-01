Windsor Essex Chamber Of Commerce Kicks Off 150 Years
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 1st, 2025, 2:24pm
The Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 150th Anniversary celebration with the unveiling of our anniversary logo at Jackson Park on Thursday.
Several events are planned for the year including a Spitfire’s game, and official birthday party at the Water’s Edge Event Centre next year.
