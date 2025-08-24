Windsor-Essex

Windsor Asian Night Market Packs Festival Plaza

Saturday August 23rd, 2025, 10:05pm

Summer Festivals
The Windsor Asian Night Market packed Festival Plaza on Saturday.

It features a blend of traditional and contemporary experiences, showcasing the diverse flavors, crafts, and entertainment from across Asia. As the sun sets, the lively atmosphere of the market comes alive with the tempting aromas of street food, including savory snacks, seafood, sweet treats, and much more.

Beyond the food, the Windsor Asian Night Market features dozens of stalls selling unique handcrafted goods, fashion, and artwork. Visitors can also enjoy live performances, music, and entertainment that will transport them to the heart of Asian culture.

It continues Sunday from 12noon to 11:00pm.

