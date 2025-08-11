NEWS >

West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Pools Identified

Monday August 11th, 2025, 12:00pm

Routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified positive mosquito pools in our community. This is the first sign of WNV in Windsor and Essex County (WEC) this year.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2025, no human cases of WNV have been identified.

“Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

