Weekend Beach Report: One Beach Closed, Several Posted
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 15th, 2025, 11:14am
The following beach is closed because E.coli counts are 1000 or higher. Beach closure signs/procedures must be followed.
- Holiday Beach
Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:
- Cedar Beach
- Cedar Island Beach
- Colchester Beach
- Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach
- Seacliff Beach
