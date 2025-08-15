Windsor-Essex

Weekend Beach Report: One Beach Closed, Several Posted

Friday August 15th, 2025, 11:14am

Beach Report
The following beach is closed because E.coli counts are 1000 or higher. Beach closure signs/procedures must be followed.

  • Holiday Beach

Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:

  • Cedar Beach
  • Cedar Island Beach
  • Colchester Beach
  • Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach
  • Seacliff Beach

