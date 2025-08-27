WEATHER: Wednesday August 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday August 27th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 23. UV index 7 or high.
