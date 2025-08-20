WEATHER: Wednesday August 20th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 20th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday August 20th, 2025.
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. Humidex 31. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook