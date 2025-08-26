WEATHER: Tuesday August 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 26th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 26th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook