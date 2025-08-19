Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Tuesday August 19th, 2025

Tuesday August 19th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 19th, 2025.

Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 25. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.

