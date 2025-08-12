Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Tuesday August 12th, 2025

Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 12th, 2025.

Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 33. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
