WEATHER: Tuesday August 12th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 12th, 2025.
Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 33. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.
