WEATHER: Thursday August 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 7th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday August 7th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook