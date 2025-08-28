WEATHER: Thursday August 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday August 28th, 2025.
Becoming cloudy in the morning with showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h in the morning. High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.
