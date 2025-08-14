WEATHER: Thursday August 14th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 14th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday August 14th, 2025.
Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook