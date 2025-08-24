WEATHER: Sunday August 24th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 24th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday August 24th, 2025.
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.
