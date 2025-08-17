WEATHER: Sunday August 17th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 17th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday August 17th, 2025.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook