WEATHER: Saturday August 23rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 23rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 23rd, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
