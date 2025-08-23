Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday August 23rd, 2025

Saturday August 23rd, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Saturday August 23rd, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

