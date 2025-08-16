Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday August 16th, 2025

Saturday August 16th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday August 16th, 2025.

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.

