WEATHER: Monday August 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday, August 25th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
