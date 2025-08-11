WEATHER: Monday August 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 11th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday August 11th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 33. Humidex 41. UV index 9 or very high.
